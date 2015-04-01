Friday 9 January 2026

Merck Serono gains right to antimalarial compound

Biotechnology
1 April 2015

German Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) biopharma subsidiary Merck Serono has reached agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) to obtain the rights to the investigational antimalarial compound DDD107498 from MMV. This agreement underscores the commitment of Merck Serono to provide antimalarials for the most vulnerable populations in need.

“This agreement strengthens our Global Health research program and our ongoing collaboration with Medicines for Malaria Venture,” said Luciano Rossetti, executive vice president, global head of R&D at Merck Serono, adding: “MMV is known worldwide for its major contribution to delivering innovative antimalarial treatments to the most vulnerable populations suffering from this disease, and at Merck Serono we share this goal.”

DDD107498 originated from a collaboration between MMV and the University of Dundee Drug Discovery Unit, led by Ian Gilbert and Kevin Read. The objective of the clinical program is to demonstrate whether the investigational compound exerts activity on a number of malaria parasite lifecycle stages, and remains active in the body long enough to offer potential as a single-dose treatment against the most severe strains of malaria.

