Merck Serono partners with Spanish research center for cancer drug development

Merck Serono, the biotech division of German life sciences group Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has signed an accord with the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) in Madrid in the area of cancer drug development.
The global agreement will build on the CNIO research discoveries to encourage the development and commercialization of new compounds in the field of oncology.
Under the terms of the license deal, the CNIO has granted to Merck exclusive rights to develop and commercialize its new inhibitors of the ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) kinase. In exchange, Merck will make an initial payment along with other potential income of up to nearly 19 million euros ($26.1 million), as well as royalties on net sales.
