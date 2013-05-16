Merck Serono Ph III trial of L-BLP25 fails endpoint in NSCLC

Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), announced detailed results from the randomized Phase III START trial of its investigational MUC1 antigen-specific cancer immunotherapy L-BLP25 (formerly referred to as Stimuvax) in patients with unresectable, locally advanced Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), showing the drug failed to meet its primary endpoint.

These results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2013 Annual Meeting in Chicago. The primary endpoint of improving overall survival (OS) was not met. In a predefined subgroup of patients receiving initial concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CRT), a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy given at the same time, a median overall survival of 30.8 months versus 20.6 months was observed based on a post hoc analysis in patients treated with L-BLP25 versus placebo respectively (HR 0.78, 95% CI 0.64–0.95, p=0.016, n=806).