Merck Serono renews alliance with San Raffaele University on neurodegeneration a decade on

Biotechnology
24 July 2014
Merck Serono, the biotech unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), says it is continuing its strategic alliance with San Raffaele University and Research Hospital in Milan, Italy, originally established in 2004.

The collaboration is intended to develop preclinical and clinical research projects in neurodegenerative diseases, and will focus on developing new therapies against serious and disabling neurological conditions affecting young adults in particular, such as multiple sclerosis.

Harsukh Parmar, senior vice president and global head of research and early development in immunology and neurology at Merck Serono, said: “Our translational approach to these disease states and combined commitment to expediting the discovery of new therapies aims to improve health outcomes for patients living with unmet medical needs.”

