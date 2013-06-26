Friday 9 January 2026

Merck Serono sets up new platform for cancer therapies innovation

Biotechnology
26 June 2013

Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) says it has created a fully dedicated immuno-oncology innovation platform integrating research, early development and biomarker strategies. In addition to the company’s existing oncology platform, this new immuno-oncology platform will focus on developing therapies that leverage the immune system’s natural ability to fight tumors, and work in combination with existing and future therapies.

“We are pleased to announce our commitment to immuno-oncology, recognizing that the complexity of cancer requires diverse approaches that will enable alternative therapeutic interventions,” said Bernhard Kirschbaum, head of global research and early development at Merck Serono, adding: “In order to spur research and early development in this specialized area, we have created an innovative environment where researchers and clinicians work side-by-side to advance potential new cancer immunotherapies.”

The new immuno-oncology platform includes three innovation clusters, each of which is focused on discovery research and the advancement of molecules into the clinic through proof of confidence:

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


