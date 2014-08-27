Merck Serono starts building $105 million plant in Nantong, China

Merck Serono, the biotech unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has started construction on its new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Nantong, China. It will be the group’s second-largest pharma manufacturing facility worldwide, and will focus on the bulk production and packaging of Merck Serono’s leading products in the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and thyroid disorders.
Merck Serono is now the first and only multinational in China to dedicate a large-scale investment to the production of drugs on the company’s essential drug list, the company notes.
Belén Garijo, president and chief executive of Merck Serono, said: “We have steadfastly aligned our focus and strategy with the Chinese government’s efforts to increase patient access to quality care throughout the country. Today, we are focused on localizing production to better cater to the demands of Chinese doctors and patients. At the same time, we are localizing research and development to further build a differentiated portfolio of medicines in China, aimed at serving patient needs for general as well as specialized care. We are also creating alliances and partnerships with local partners in every part of our operations.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze