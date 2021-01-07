Merck unit acquires Germany-based CDMO AmpTec

MilliporeSigma, a unit of Germany pharma and life sciences group Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), today announced the acquisition of AmpTec, a Germany-based, mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
The deal adds to Merck’s capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA for use in vaccines, treatments and diagnostics applicable in COVID-19 and many other diseases. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Merck’s shares closed up just over 1% at 143.95 euros today.
“The success of mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19 lays the path to accelerate the development of these therapeutics for many other diseases. By combining AmpTec’s PCR-based mRNA technology with Merck’s extensive expertise in lipids manufacturing, we are able to provide a truly differentiated and integrated offering across the mRNA value chain, which will significantly decrease supply chain complexity and enhance speed-to-market. This transaction is another important step to support the constant growth of our life science business through tailored, small-scale acquisitions with high impact,” said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the executive board and chief executive of Merck.
