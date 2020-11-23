Mereo BioPharma names Suba Krishnan as SVP clinical development

UK-based rare diseases specialist Mereo BioPharma (AIM: MPH) today announced the appointment of Dr Suba Krishnan as senior vice president of clinical development, effective December 7, 2020.

Dr Krishnan joins Mereo with more than 20 years of experience, encompassing early and late stage immuno-oncology drug development, academia and clinical practice.

Dr Denise Scots-Knight, chief executive of Mereo, commented: “We are thrilled to have Dr Krishnan join Mereo as SVP of clinical development. Having spent the past 10 years in immuno-oncology in the solid tumor space, we believe that her experience will prove invaluable as we continue to progress etigilimab through the clinic. Under Dr Krishnan’s leadership, we believe that Mereo is well positioned to continue advancing the etigilimab program.” Publish