Mereo BioPharma names Suba Krishnan as SVP clinical development

UK-based rare diseases specialist Mereo BioPharma (AIM: MPH) today announced the appointment of Dr Suba Krishnan as senior vice president of clinical development, effective December 7, 2020.
Dr Krishnan joins Mereo with more than 20 years of experience, encompassing early and late stage immuno-oncology drug development, academia and clinical practice.
Dr Denise Scots-Knight, chief executive of Mereo, commented: “We are thrilled to have Dr Krishnan join Mereo as SVP of clinical development. Having spent the past 10 years in immuno-oncology in the solid tumor space, we believe that her experience will prove invaluable as we continue to progress etigilimab through the clinic. Under Dr Krishnan’s leadership, we believe that Mereo is well positioned to continue advancing the etigilimab program.” Publish
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze