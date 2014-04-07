Thursday 8 January 2026

Mersana in deal with Takeda to develop ADCs

Biotechnology
7 April 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Privately-held US biotech firm Mersana Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4502) US subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals, to develop next-generation, Fleximer antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Mersana’s proprietary conjugation technology is comprised of the company’s biodegradable Fleximer polymer and a broad array of customizable linker chemistries matched to Mersana’s diverse, cytotoxic payloads.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will provide an undisclosed upfront payment to Mersana for the right to utilize Fleximer technology to develop novel ADC candidates. Mersana is responsible for conducting research and creating ADCs that are conjugates of Takeda’s antibodies and Mersana’s diverse payload platforms, which combine a cytotoxic payload with the Fleximer polymer and custom linkers.

As well as providing antibodies, Takeda is responsible for product development, manufacturing and commercialization of any Fleximer-ADC products. In addition to an upfront payment, Mersana is eligible to receive milestones and royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting ADC products.

Expected to increase Takeda leadership in ADCs

“Collaboration is key to Takeda’s business model and is at the root of our success in leading innovation in medicine. Mersana's unique approach to ADCs allows a wide variety of antibody and payload combinations to be investigated,” said Christopher Claiborne, head of the Oncology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda, adding: “We believe that working with Mersana and investigating Fleximer-ADCs in oncology, one of Takeda’s core therapeutic areas, will strengthen our leadership and experience in developing and bringing innovative ADC therapeutics to patients worldwide.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze