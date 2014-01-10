Mersana Therapeutics reaches second preclinical milestone in Endo collaboration

Privately-held US biotech company Mersana Therapeutics has achieved its second preclinical milestone in its collaboration with US-based Endo Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Endo Heath Solutions (Nasdaq: ENDP).

In 2012, Mersana and Endo entered into a multi-target, oncology focused partnership to develop next-generation Fleximer antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The deal included an undisclosed upfront payment and a potential of over $270 million in royalties. Under the collaboration, Mersana was responsible for conducting research and creating ADCs that are conjugates of the company’s diverse, highly potent cytotoxic payloads, its Fleximer polymer and custom linkers, and Endo’s novel antibodies. Mersana has rapidly met this second milestone after earning its first milestone payment in October 2013.

Timothy Lowinger, chief scientific officer of Mersana, said: “We are pleased that this novel Fleximer-ADC has passed yet another important milestone as it advances toward clinical development. The rapid progress made on this molecule since the last milestone provides further validation that our proprietary conjugation technology and Fleximer polymer make an optimal platform for the development of next-generation ADCs.”