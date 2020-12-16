Mesoblast not ready to give up on innovative cell therapy

Shares in Australian biotech Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) dropped by a fifth on Tuesday, after the firm announced the DREAM-HF Phase III trial missed its primary endpoint.

Mesoblast, a leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, is testing rexlemestrocel-L as an option for advanced chronic heart failure.

While the study produced a significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events.