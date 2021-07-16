Mesoblast outlines results from trial of remestemcel-L in COVID-19

Melbourne, Australia-based stem cell company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) has presented more data from a trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients.

The firm, a specialist in off-the-shelf cell therapies for inflammatory diseases, has already announced that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

Results related to respiratory function were highlighted at the biennial Stem Cells, Cell Therapies, and Bioengineering in Lung Biology and Diseases conference hosted by the University of Vermont on July 15.