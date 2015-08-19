Mexicans look to TPP talks with concerns over secrecy, biotechnological drugs

In Mexico, there have been concerns among the public about the fact that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations have largely been shrouded in secrecy, while the introduction of biotechnological drugs to the Mexican market has become a flashpoint, reports the China state news agency Xinhua.

Mexico must be more transparent about these sensitive and complex issues, said Manuel Valencia, director of academic programs for international business at the Monterrey Institute of Technology's Santa Fe campus.