Monday 12 January 2026

MHRA and EC approval for Adtralza in atopic dermatitis

Biotechnology
23 June 2021
leo-pharma-big

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Commission (EC) have approved Adtralza (tralokinumab), from Danish drugmaker LEO Pharma, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The MHRA and EC approvals make tralokinumab the first and only approved biologic that specifically targets the interleukin (IL)-13 cytokine alone, a key driver of atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms. The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human US (CHMP) recommended the drug be approved in April this year.

Tralokinumab is the first high affinity, human monoclonal antibody developed to specifically bind to and inhibit the IL-13 cytokine in adult patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Tralokinumab will be available in a 150mg/mL prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection with an initial dose of 600mg followed by 300 mg every other week. Tralokinumab can be used with or without topical corticosteroids (TCS).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
MHRA making first steps forward in post-EU era
5 July 2021
Biotechnology
NICE says Rinvoq, Cibinqo and Adtralza not recommended in atopic dermatitis
11 April 2022
Biotechnology
New Phase III data further support efficacy of LEO's Adtralza in dermatitis
25 October 2021
Biotechnology
LEO Pharma announces FDA approval of Adbry
29 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze