Thursday 18 June 2026

MHRA approves Rystiggo for myasthenia gravis

Biotechnology
7 March 2024
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The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today approved Rystiggo (rozanolixizumab), from Belgium’s largest drug maker UCB (Euronext: UCB), to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, which can affect multiple muscle groups throughout the body.

Rystiggo won European Commission approval for myasthenia gravis in January this year, and has also been authorized in the USA and Japan. The product competes with argenx’ (Euronext: ARGX) Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa), another antibody which has the same mechanism of action.

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More on this story...

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MHRA grants PIM designation to UCB's zilucoplan for myasthenia gravis
17 February 2022
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Another UCB gMG drug wins EC approval
8 January 2024
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Rystiggo nod brings help for people with rare autoimmune disorder
27 June 2023


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