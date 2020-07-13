Friday 17 April 2026

MHRA grants early access to lumasiran in UK

Biotechnology
13 July 2020
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US RNAi therapy specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) says that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).

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