MHRA grants license extension for Tagrisso in specific type of lung cancer

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib) is the beneficiary of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) first authorization under Project Orbis, a global program designed to deliver faster patient access to innovative cancer drugs.
It has been granted a license extension for use as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment after complete tumor resection in adults with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations.
"Today’s news is potentially practice-changing"An agreement with National Health Service (NHS) England and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will enable early access for all patients in England with this specific type of lung cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze