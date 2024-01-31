Thursday 18 June 2026

MHRA latest to authorize GSK’s Omjjara

Biotechnology
31 January 2024
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UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) today announced that its Omjjara (momelotinib) has now been granted Marketing Authorization (MA) in Great Britain by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), following approval by the European Commission earlier this week.

As with the EC clearance, Omjjara is approved for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly (enlarged spleen) or symptoms in adult patients with moderate to severe anemia who have primary myelofibrosis, post polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis and who are Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor naïve or have been treated with ruxolitinib.

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