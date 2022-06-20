MHRA nod makes Scemblix first STAMP inhibitor for CML

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Scemblix (asciminib) for Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP), previously-treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and without a known T315I mutation.

Scemblix has been available to specific eligible patients in Great Britain since January 2022, under the MHRA Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).

"Previously, adequate treatment options were limited"