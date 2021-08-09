Monday 12 January 2026

Milestone in Mission and AbbVie AD and PD partnership

Biotechnology
9 August 2021
UK-based drug discovery and development company Mission Therapeutics and US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced progression of selected deubiquitylating enzyme (DUB) targets into the next phase of research in their neurodegenerative disease collaboration.

In the second major milestone of the companies’ research and pre-clinical development collaboration, AbbVie has nominated two DUB targets to progress to the next stage of drug discovery. This selection follows supportive data from in vitro and in vivo Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease models. As a result of the nomination, Mission will receive a milestone payment of $20 million from AbbVie.

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases are the most common neurological disorders worldwide, with over 50 million people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and 10 million more with Parkinson’s. While there are treatments to help reduce symptoms, there are no treatments available to help stop or reverse progression.

