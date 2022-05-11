MindMed's LSD: first psychedelic to show significant long-lasting clinical benefit

USA-based brain health drug biotech Mind Medicines (MindMed; Nasdaq: MNMD) today released positive top-line data from a Phase II placebo-controlled investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating LSD in the treatment of anxiety disorders. These findings were presented in an oral presentation at London’s PSYCH Symposium on May 11, 2022.
The top-line data demonstrate the significant, rapid, durable, and beneficial effects of LSD and potential to safely mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression. LSD (200µg) treatment resulted in significant and strong reductions of STAI-G scores 16 weeks after treatment in the between-subjects analysis (least square mean (± SE) change from baseline difference = -16.2 (5.8), 95% CI=-27.8 to -4.5, p=0.007). LSD was well-tolerated.
Key highlights:
