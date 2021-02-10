Mirati and MD Anderson link up on KRAS inhibitors for solid tumors

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and San Diego, USA-based biotech Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX) have announced a strategic research and development collaboration.

They will work together to expand the evaluation of Mirati’s two investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS inhibitors – adagrasib (MRTX849), a G12C inhibitor in clinical development, and MRTX1133, a G12D inhibitor in pre-clinical development, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents – which target two of the most frequent KRAS mutations in cancer.

"Effective targeted therapies against mutant KRAS could address a major unmet need for many patients"The collaboration will combine MD Anderson’s clinical trial infrastructure and expertise with Mirati’s differentiated targeted oncology pipeline.