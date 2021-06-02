Mirati out-licenses adagrasib to Zai Lab

Shares of US biotech Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX) closed down 2.4% at $154.32, even though it announced a licensing deal for its lead drug candidate.

Mirati has entered into a collaboration and license agreement Zai Lab (HKEX: 9688) for adagrasib, a small-molecule KRASG12C inhibitor, in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

Adagrasib is a potential competitor to US biotech giant Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, sotorasib (AMG 510), which just last month gained US regulatory approval under the trade name Lumakras.