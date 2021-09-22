Mirum out-licenses maralixibat to Takeda in Japan

Announcing a second Asian out-licensing deal for its rare liver disease drug candidate, US biotech Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM) has now granted exclusive rights to market maralixibat in Japan to Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).

Maralixibat is intended for the treatment of Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA). Maralixibat, an investigational, orally administered medication, is being evaluated globally in ALGS, PFIC, and BA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will be responsible for regulatory approval and commercialization of maralixibat in Japan. Takeda will also be responsible for development, including conducting clinical studies in cholestatic indications. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.