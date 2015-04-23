Mitotech’s SkQ1 achieves positive results in patients with dry eye syndrome

Luxembourg-based biotech firm Mitotech says it has achieved significant positive results in its US Phase II clinical trial of SkQ1 compound in patients with moderate to severe dry eye syndrome.
SkQ1 is a small molecule engineered specifically for reducing oxidative stress inside mitochondria, which proved to be effective in a topical ophthalmic formulation for treatment of dry eye syndrome. Mitotech was founded in 2009 as a spinoff from the bioengineering department of Russia’s Moscow State University.
"SkQ1 is the first mitochondria-targeted antioxidant to reach clinical phase of development for an ophthalmic indication”, said Natalia Perekhvatova, chief executive of Mitotech SA. “We achieved statistically significant treatment effects in both signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome. These findings are especially encouraging since they were obtained in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) population in a small number of patients (30 patients per treatment arm). Results of this US study are very valuable because they confirmed SkQ1 efficacy for the same dry eye signs and symptoms that our previous clinical study conducted in Russia and Ukraine already succeeded on.”
