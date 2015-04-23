Friday 9 January 2026

Mitotech’s SkQ1 achieves positive results in patients with dry eye syndrome

Biotechnology
23 April 2015

Luxembourg-based biotech firm Mitotech says it has achieved significant positive results in its US Phase II clinical trial of SkQ1 compound in patients with moderate to severe dry eye syndrome.

SkQ1 is a small molecule engineered specifically for reducing oxidative stress inside mitochondria, which proved to be effective in a topical ophthalmic formulation for treatment of dry eye syndrome. Mitotech was founded in 2009 as a spinoff from the bioengineering department of Russia’s Moscow State University.

"SkQ1 is the first mitochondria-targeted antioxidant to reach clinical phase of development for an ophthalmic indication”, said Natalia Perekhvatova, chief executive of Mitotech SA. “We achieved statistically significant treatment effects in both signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome. These findings are especially encouraging since they were obtained in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) population in a small number of patients (30 patients per treatment arm). Results of this US study are very valuable because they confirmed SkQ1 efficacy for the same dry eye signs and symptoms that our previous clinical study conducted in Russia and Ukraine already succeeded on.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze