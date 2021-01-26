Mitsubishi Tanabe links with PFI on antibody candidate

Pharma Foods International (PFI; TYO: 2929) has entered into exclusive licensing agreement with fellow Japan-based Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (MTPC) for a new therapeutic antibody to treat autoimmune diseases.
PFI has been successful in producing innovative lead antibodies for drug discovery targets to treat autoimmune diseases, for which antibody production is difficult with conventional technology, by utilizing its propriety antibody production technology - ALAgene.
