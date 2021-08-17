Mixed day for CureVac on RNA programs

German biopharma CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) offered a couple of updates on its partnered programs as it presented its quarterly financial results on Monday.

It was revealed that fellow German company Boehringer Ingelheim had expressed its intention to terminate the 2014 collaboration agreement between the two firms on BI1361849, an mRNA vaccine being developed for non-small cell lung cancer.

A Phase I/II clinical trial in NSCLC applying BI1361849 as a combination therapy is ongoing. Both companies are currently assessing options to continue a collaboration on CureVac’s RNA technology platform.