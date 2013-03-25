Mixed industry views on Virginia's law on biosimilar substitutions

New legislation in the US state of Virginia signed into law last week by Governor Bob McDonnell - designed to address the regulatory issues related to the interchangeability of biological medicines - forbids pharmacists from dispensing a biosimilar substitution to a brand-name biologic drug if the prescribing physician specifies the prescription must be dispensed as written or if a patient wants the branded drug.
Pharmacists must inform the patient before dispensing a biosimilar and must note the product name and manufacturer on the prescription label and dispensing record. Pharmacists also must give patients cost information on the branded and biosimilar products under the law, which would remain in effect until 2015.
Commenting on the move, the Biotechnology Industry Organization commends the Virginia Governor for his action, saying that the policies outlined in identical House Bill 1422 and Senate Bill 1285 align with all five of BIO’s principles on biologic substitution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze