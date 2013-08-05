Thursday 8 January 2026

Mixed Ph II results with Isis-CRPRx in RA patients

5 August 2013

US biotech firm Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says that patients treated with ISIS-CRPRx achieved rapid, dose-dependent mean reductions of up to 67% in C-reactive protein (CRP) in a Phase II study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Patients treated with ISIS-CRPRx showed improvements in signs and symptoms of RA, however, these improvements were not statistically significant when compared to those observed in patients in the placebo group, which demonstrated a higher than expected response in both symptom score and CRP reduction. A Phase II study of ISIS-CRPRx in patients with atrial fibrillation is currently ongoing with data anticipated in the first half of 2014.

"CRP is strongly associated with the presence and severity of many diseases, including numerous inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. In this study, by treating patients with chronically elevated CRP with ISIS-CRPRx, we hoped to accomplish three things: to confirm in patients the substantial CRP-lowering activity we observed in our earlier clinical studies, to gain additional experience with the drug before testing it in more severe indications, and to evaluate whether lowering CRP correlates with an improvement in RA symptoms,” said Richard Geary, senior vice president of development at Isis.

