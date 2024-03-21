Mixed results for Enspryng in generalized myasthenia gravis patients

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) today announced mixed results from the Phase III LUMINESCE study of Enspryng (satralizumab [genetical recombination]), created by Chugai, as an investigational treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

However, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), noted that, while statistically-significant data was observed in its primary endpoint, the results did not reach the firm’s expectations on the degree of clinical benefit.