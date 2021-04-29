Moderna aims to make three billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

Cambridge, USA-based mRNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) is investing in manufacturing facilities to boost global supplies of its coronavirus vaccine in 2022.

Moderna now expects to supply up to three billion doses of the product next year, through its owned and partnered production sites, with the costs being met by the firm’s available funds.

The firm plans to double drug substance manufacturing at Lonza’s (SIX: LONN) Switzerland-based facility.