Moderna and Vertex expand cystic fibrosis collaboration

In a second accord announced late Wednesday, Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) revealed it has entered into a new strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) aimed at the discovery and development of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and mRNAs for the delivery of gene-editing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

The three-year research collaboration initially will focus on the discovery and optimization of novel LNPs and mRNAs that can deliver gene-editing therapies to cells in the lungs, enabling functional cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein to be produced.

Ahead of this, Moderna announced a deal with Italy’s Chiesi.