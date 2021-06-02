Moderna expands collaborations on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced two deals in as many days relating to the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, the US biotech announced that it has entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for the vaccine.
Under the terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher’s commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina, will be used for aseptic fill/finish, labeling and packaging to support the production of hundreds of millions of doses. Production will begin in the third quarter of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze