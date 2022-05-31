Monday 12 January 2026

Moderna gets back Japanese rights to Spikevax from Takeda

Biotechnology
31 May 2022


US mRNA biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) have announced the transfer of the marketing authorization in Japan for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (mRNA-1273) from Takeda to Moderna as of August 1, 2022.

Moderna will assume responsibility for all Spikevax activities, including import, local regulatory, development, quality assurance and commercialization. Takeda has agreed with Moderna that it will continue to provide distribution support under the current national vaccination campaign for Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a transitional period. Both companies will be responsible for ensuring proper implementation of operations associated with this transfer. Takeda’s shares dippedn1.1% on the news.

In October 2020, Takeda entered into an agreement with Moderna to import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 in Japan.

