Moderna highlights progress in range of vaccine programs

Investors have reacted negatively to a slower timeline for COVID-19 vaccine development, announced by US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

Shares in the company dropped over 1% following the news, part of an R&D day the company held to outline a range of developments in its pipeline and overall business strategy.

The firm has managed to enrol 25,000 participants in its Phase III COVE study, testing the coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. More than 10,000 have had both doses in the vaccine course already.