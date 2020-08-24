Moderna in EC deal over COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission (EC) to supply 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
The potential purchase agreement with the EC of 80 million doses provides for an option for member states to purchase an additional 80 million doses, for a total of up to 160 million doses.
The Phase III study of mRNA-1273 began on July 27 and enrollment of around 30,000 participants is on track to complete in September.
