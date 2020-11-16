Sunday 11 January 2026

Moderna makes it another happy Monday with 94.5% vaccine efficacy data

Biotechnology
16 November 2020
Just as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) did a week ago, Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has presented positive Phase III findings from an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The US biotech announced that the independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

This study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the USA and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

