Moderna's African patents pledge to be tested by interpretation of 'during pandemic'

There are fears that US biotech company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) could undermine the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to manufacture more mRNA vaccines in Africa, after it emerged the company has filed several patents related to its coronavirus jab.

Moderna has pledged not to enforce patents on its vaccine for the duration of the pandemic. But it has filed several patents with broad claims in South Africa, prompting fears it will begin enforcing these while COVID-19 is still endemic in Africa, effectively derailing the WHO’s plans to build African vaccine production.

'People, not profits'