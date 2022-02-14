Moderna's African patents pledge to be tested by interpretation of 'during pandemic'

There are fears that US biotech company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) could undermine the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to manufacture more mRNA vaccines in Africa, after it emerged the company has filed several patents related to its coronavirus jab.
Moderna has pledged not to enforce patents on its vaccine for the duration of the pandemic. But it has filed several patents with broad claims in South Africa, prompting fears it will begin enforcing these while COVID-19 is still endemic in Africa, effectively derailing the WHO’s plans to build African vaccine production.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze