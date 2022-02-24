Moderna shares rocket as financial results exceed estimates

US mRNA company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced better-than-expected financial results and a $3 billion share buyback on Thursday.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenues reached $7.21 billion, which was more than 10 times higher than the same period in 2020, due to the launch and success of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for COVID-19.

"In 2021, we delivered 807 million doses"This figure also exceeded the FactSet consensus estimate of $6.8 billion. The same was true of Moderna’s diluted earnings of $11.29 per share, where analysts had expected $9.96 per share.