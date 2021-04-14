Moderna shows lasting vaccine efficacy and hope for boosters

East Coast, USA-based mRNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced positive clinical trial news from its coronavirus vaccine program.

The firm said its vaccine mRNA-1273, which is approved and in use in multiple jurisdictions including in the UK, USA and Europe, retained a high level of efficacy after six months.

The data also reconfirm the previously-reported high level of vaccine efficacy starting two weeks after the second dose - 90% against all cases of COVID-19, and greater than 95% against severe cases.