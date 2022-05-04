Moderna sits atop mountain of money after blistering quarter

COVID-19 vaccine developer Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has reported first quarter 2022 revenues of $6.1 billion, more than triple the $1.7 billion for the same period of 2021, handily outpacing analysts’ expectations.
As in 2021, almost all of the money came from sales of the company's coronavirus vaccine, its only approved product.
The company is in for another game-changing year, with signed advance purchase agreements worth around $21 billion in place.
