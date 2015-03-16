Moderna Therapeutics appoints Tal Zaks as chief medical officer

Moderna Therapeutics, a specialist in messenger RNA therapeutics, has appointed Tal Zaks as chief medical officer, effective March 16.
Dr Zaks joins from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), where he was senior vice president and head of global oncology. He was responsible for oncology drug discovery, development and commercialization.
Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "Moderna holds an unprecedented financial position among preclinical biotech companies, with $900 million on its balance sheet and strategic agreements with three industry leaders: AstraZeneca, Alexion and Merck. As we prepare to initiate several clinical trials in the coming quarters, we require an exceptional chief medical officer, someone with a track record of success in clinical development combined with strong business acumen. Tal is that leader. He has a unique ability to think outside the box and execute for business results. We are delighted that he chose to join Moderna."
