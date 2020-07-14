Wednesday 25 March 2026

Moderna to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index this month

Biotechnology
14 July 2020
moderna_therapeutics_large

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) on Monday announced that US RNA therapeutics and vaccine specialist Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index, prior to market open on Monday, July 20, 2020, as a result of which, along with a Jefferies analyst’s bullish report with a price target of $90 on the company, Moderna’s stock leapt as much as 19% to $74.45 yesterday.

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