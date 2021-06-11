Moderna vaccine submitted for US approval in adolescents

In the USA, Cambridge-based Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has requested an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.
The regulatory step follows positive Phase II/III data from the TeenCOVE study, announced in May.
The trial met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination, with no cases of COVID-19 observed in participants who had received two doses of the jab.
