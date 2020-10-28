Molecular Partners flies on news of DARPin therapies deal with Novartis

Swiss firm Molecular Partners’ (SIX: MOLN) shares were up almost 30% at 19.92 Swiss francs by early afternoon, after it a collaboration with pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) in the form of an option and license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize Molecular Partners’ anti-COVID-19 DARPin program, consisting of two therapeutic candidates, MP0420 and MP0423.

The collaboration aims to leverage Molecular Partners’ proprietary DARPin technologies and Novartis broad expertise in global drug development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and commercialization to rapidly advance the program in keeping with the unprecedented global urgency created by the pandemic.

Terms of the collaboration