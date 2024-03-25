Moleculin skyrockets on interim data for annamycin MB-106 trial

Shares of US clinical-stage drugmaker Moleculin Biotech (Nasdaq: MBRX) were going through the roof, leaping 1,228% to $6.11 in early trading, as the company updated on its lead candidate’

Moleculin provided a preliminary update on recent clinical activity and expected near term milestones for its lead program annamycin MB-106 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) following its fiscal year 2023 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.