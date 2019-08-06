Thursday 22 January 2026

Mologen's lead product flops in Ph III trial

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
Shares in German biotech Mologen were down by 25% after three hours of trading on Tuesday following the presentation of top-line data from the pivotal IMPALA study in metastatic colorectal cancer.

The study is a comparison of the TLR9 agonist lefitolimod (MGN1703) with local standard of care as a maintenance therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer presenting with an objective tumor response following first-line induction therapy.

The primary endpoint – overall survival (OS) – was not met, showing a median OS of 22 months and 21.9 months in the lefitolimod and control group respectively.

