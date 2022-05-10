MOMA Therapeutics completes $150 million Series B financing

US start-up biotech MOMA Therapeutics, which is discovering the next generation of precision medicines by targeting molecular machines that underlie human disease, today announced the completion of a $150 million Series B financing.

The financing was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from other new investors Section 32, Pavilion Capital, Invus and LifeSci Venture Partners. All of MOMA’s Series A investors, including Third Rock Ventures, Nextech Invest, Cormorant Asset Management, Casdin Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Creacion Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments and other undisclosed investors, also participated in the round.

“Since our launch in 2020, MOMA has advanced our novel drug discovery platform, generated multiple high-impact oncology programs and bolstered our exceptional team. Through these achievements we are developing an explicit understanding of the dynamic conformational changes of molecular machines, a class of enzymes which have historically proven very tough to drug,” said Dr Asit Parikh, chief executive of MOMA.