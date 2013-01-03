Monoclonal antibodies market dominated by Remicade and Avastin

With the rollout of at least eight new therapeutic monoclonal antibody products and expanded indications for existing products expected, the monoclonal antibodies market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 10.6% through to 2015, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.
Key factors contributing to this market growth include the increasing prevalence of cancer, along with the increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in the development of personalized medicines.
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