Monte Rosa launches with $32.5 million in funding and library of cancer compounds

A company formed as a spinout from Cancer Research UK-funded science at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, has been publicly launched.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics – formed by Versant Ventures, ICR and Cancer Research UK – aims to target cancer using new drugs that take advantage of protein degradation.

This involves co-opting ubiquitin ligases – large cellular proteins involved in the natural degradation of cell products – to destroy cancer-causing proteins that cannot be targeted by current drug types.